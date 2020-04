Chennai: The State Police continued to take violators to task by arresting as many 1,97,536 persons. FIRs have been filed against these persons.

According to the figures from DGP’s office, as on 15 April, 1,84,748 violations were recorded. The police seized, 1,56,314 vehicles.

From those who did not adhere to the rules of Section 144, a fine amount of Rs 82,32,644 were collected. Lockdown has been imposed in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.