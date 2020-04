Chennai: In shocking incident, a police constable attempted suicide at his house in Taramani in the city.

According to police, the 26-year-old constable attached to St Thomas Mount (Armed Wing) allegedly consumed a toilet cleaner at his house in Taramani.

He was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital. Doctors found that he was stable and subsequently, discharged him after treatment.

Sources said he took the drastic step following a family dispute. Further inquiries are underway.