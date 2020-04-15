Corona deaths continue across globe

Rome: The COVID-19 has claimed another 602 lives in locked-down Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries to 162,488 since the pandemic began here in late February, the country’s Civil Protection Department said.

Speaking during a nightly televised press conference on Tuesday, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli confirmed that there were 675 new active coronavirus infections compared to Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 104,291 cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of those infected, 28,011 are hospitalized (down by 12 patients compared to Monday), while 3,186 are in intensive care (down by 74 patients compared to Monday).The rest, or 70 per cent of all positive cases, are quarantined at home, Borrelli said.

New York City, the hardest hit U.S. city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official COVID-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000 on Tuesday, to include victims presumed to have perished from the lung disease but never tested.

The new cumulative figure for confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths’ released by the New York City Health Department marked a staggering increase of over 3,700 deaths formally attributed to the highly contagious illness since 11 March.

The 60 percent spike in reported deaths underscored the enormous losses endured in the nation’s most populous city, where the sounds of wailing sirens have echoed almost non-stop through largely empty streets for weeks. The city’s revised count, 10,367 in all, raised the number of coronavirus deaths nationwide to more than 28,300 – New York accounting for the biggest share of deaths.

The death toll of those hospitalized in Britain who tested positive for the novel coronavirus reached 12,107, a daily increase of 778, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 93,873 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, said the department, adding that 382,650 tests have concluded, with 14,982 tests on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

These are tough times and there will be more to come, said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during Tuesday’s Downing Street daily press briefing, adding that the latest death figures are a “powerful reminder” of the need for people to stick to social distancing rules.

We absolutely need to make sure that we keep the benefits of this going forward and we don’t take a foot off the pedal, we don’t become complacent’ said Sunak.