25 more people test positive in TN, CM says govt’s efforts showing results

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said 25 more people tested positive for coronavirus today taking the State’s total cases to 1,267.

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a meeting with District Collectors at the Secretariat via video conferencing, he said the lower number of fresh cases showed the government was containing the spread of the contagion.

“So far 180 people have recovered,” he said. He said six government doctors and five private doctors have tested coronavirus positive. Palaniswami said he discussed the measures taken by the Collectors at district level to control the spread of the virus.

“This disease is a big challenge. Tamilnadu took preventive measures even before the Central government initiated them. Twelve teams are formed for prevention of the virus spread. It is important to contain the coronavirus and the government is taking all measures to ensure this,” he said.

He further said there are 3,371 ventilators in government and private hospitals.”Orders have been issued to 35,000 PCR instruments and five lakh rapid test kits. There are enough medical equipment in the State to prevent the spread of virus,” he said.

“Food is being provided to more than 54,000 homeless people,” he said. Fresh cases on Wednesday stood at 38, a little more than Tuesday’s tally of 31, unlike higher numbers seen earlier in the week. The State had reported 98 fresh cases on Monday and 106 on Sunday. Today’s count is the lowest ever in recent weeks.