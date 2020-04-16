After ‘all-party’ meet, Stalin demands Rs 1 cr each as relief for Covid victims

Chennai: The ‘all-party meeting’ convened by the DMK was held via video call today.

DMK chief Stalin, who chaired the meet, has demanded Rs 1 crore each to the family of those who died due to coronavirus and Rs 5,000 per family to all ration card holders. As per a resolution passed at the meet, special salary should be provided to government staff involved in corona fighting and relief measures.

Days ago, the DMK had announced a meeting of its allies (on April 15) including the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League to discuss coronavirus situation.

However, DMK later said that police denied permission following which it was held today. Stalin said his party’s meet was like the several consultative meetings held at the Secretariat over the coronavirus situation in Tamilnadu.

Unlike the AIADMK government which was “obstinate”, the DMK does not like to do politics that “is against the tenets of democracy,” he said.