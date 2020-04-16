BMW Group India pledges Rs 3 core to fight against covid-19

Chennai: BMW Group India has pledged Rs 3 crore in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Associations with government and non-government organisations have been initiated for on-ground implementation in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Employees of BMW Group India, BMW Group Plant Chennai and BMW India Financial Services voluntarily contributed towards the cause, a press release said.

“The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and business. Responsible action and sincere efforts are immensely crucial for minimising impact on human life, providing immediate relief to the underprivileged and reinforcing those engaged at the frontline of this crisis. The most important need of the hour is to flatten the curve and ensure social distancing. It is a top priority and responsibility that we are taking very seriously. At the BMW Group, we have a strong culture and value system which has always stood the test of time. The resolve and commitment of our employees and dealer partners across India to fight this unprecedented threat to mankind is strong and undeterred. We will remain resilient and responsive,” said BMW Group India president and chief executive officer Rudratej Singh.

In Chengalpattu, BMW Group India will participate in creation of an isolation ward for patients at the Government General Hospital. Critical care equipment and services will be provided for medical facilities in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Also, personal protection equipment (PPE) will be provided for frontline medical personnel and law enforcement agencies in Delhi NCR and Chennai, the release said.

Nutrition for the economically marginalised families around Plant Chennai and Delhi NCR will be funded as part of the initiative, it said.

For well-being of employees in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home has been implemented across BMW Group offices in India. The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services are working from home since 23 March until 3 May. Local production at BMW Group Plant Chennai has accordingly been stopped till 3 May, the release said.