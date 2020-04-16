Nirmala Sitharaman meets Modi: Stimulus 2.0 on cards?

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today amid the extended lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns about the state of the economy as several sectors are not running in their full capacity.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Finance Ministry have been holding regular meetings. It is expected a new stimulus package will be rolled out.

Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union Home Ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting opening of public places till 3 May.

Spitting in public has been made a punishable offence and a strict ban enforced on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. under the new Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines that come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till 3 May.

While inter-State, inter-district movement of people, Metro, bus services will be prohibited till 3 May, the government allowed function of industrial units located in rural areas from 20 April by observing strict social distancing norms

Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended till this time, it said Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also be shut till May 3.

All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till 3 May, it said.

Highway ‘dhaba’, truck repairing shops, call centres for govt activities are to remain open from 20 April. Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts, its supply chain, repairs, and centres related to farm machinery are also to remain open from 20 April.

From 20 April, activities permitted include agricultural, horticultural activities, farmers and farm workers in field, procurement of agri products, ‘Mandis’ etc.

Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure including manufacture of ambulances are also to remain open.