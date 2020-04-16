Over 5 lakh testing kits arrive from China to India

Chennai: India is set to receive over 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits and about 1 lakh RNA extraction kits from China for Covid-19 detection and treatment. The kits have been shipped from China, and are likely to arrive today.

The imports have been facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs, with the Indian mission in Beijing and the Indian consulate in Guangzhou playing a key role.

According to reports, the consignment includes 5,50,000 Rapid Antibody Test kits – the first lot of 300,000 from Guangzhou Wondfo company of China and 250,000 from another company, Zhuhai Livzon. Besides, India has also procured 1,00,000 RNA Extraction Kits from Shenzhen.