TN govt to bear treatment costs if any journo affected by Covid-19

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minsiter Edappadi K Palaniswami today said the State government would bear the treatment expenses if any of the accredited journalist gets infected with coronavirus.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the steps taken to spread the coronavirus pandemic with district Collectors through video-conferencing, he also announced in the event of any unfortunate death of a journalist due to COVID-19 an assistane of Rs five lakh to the bereaved family.

“If any accredited journalist infects Corona virus, the government will bear the treatment cost. If, unfortunately, anyone dies, Rs five lakh will be given to the bereaved family members as assistance,” he added.