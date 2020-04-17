56 more persons affected by coronavirus in TN, total numbers reach 1323

Chennai: There was an increase in the number of coronavirus figures in Tamilandu today, with the State reporting 56 new cases. With this, the total number of afffected persons has reached 1323.

In Chennai alone, 11 persons tested positive in just one day, taking the numbers to 228. The total death toll in Tamilnadu stands at 15, while 283 persons have recovered, according to the government. In Thanjavur district, 17 persons were confirmed with Covid-19 today.

Meanwhile, a war of words is going on between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin. The Leader of Opposition today slammed the CM for his expectation that the number of fresh coronavirus cases will slide to zero and demanded expeditious steps to procure equipment, carry out rapid testing besides measures for treatment, relief and rehabilitation.

The Dravidian party chief called Palaniswami”s remark related to the manner in which coronavirus spread in Tamil Nadu a “joke,” and wanted the Chief Minister to stop uttering such things and instead sought measures to end the spread of the contagion.

Stalin said, “…it is a rare discovery on class discrimination, he should stop uttering such jokes and instead take steps to stop spread of coronavirus.”

The Chief Minister had said on Thursday: “It is a disease of the rich. People who had travelled abroad or to other states have imported it (to Tamil Nadu). It did not originate here.”

Stalin, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, referring to Palaniswami”s remark on Thursday that the government hoped that new cases will soon be zero in Tamil Nadu, said one does not know whether to “laugh or cry.”

Palaniswami had said that the state was in the second stage of the spread and Thursday”s new number of cases of 25 as against higher numbers in preceding days showed that the state has managed to contain it.

The Chief Minister had hoped the number of fresh cases will soon touch zero as the rate of people getting cured was also increasing.