Anna University cancels all UG, PG end-semester exams due to COVID

Chennai: The State-owned Anna University on Friday announced cancellation of all the UG and PG end-semester exams scheduled in April/May for the University departments and affiliated institutions, including autonomous and non-autonomous and constituent colleges in the view of the coronavirus lockdown.

In a release, here, the University registrar said the revised date of reopening and the revised schedule for the conduct of remaining classes, the internal assessments/tests and project reviews and end-semester eams would be announced later.

Earlier, putting to rest doubts and speculations over semester exams, which could not be conducted due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the Tamilnadu government has announced that the final college semester exams will be held in the next academic year.

An official statement said that educational institutions in the state were closed on 17 March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

‘Since the students from outside Tamilnadu and India were studying in colleges in the state, the semester exams will be held soon after the next academic year starts.’

Recently, Anna University had cancelled the semester exams that were scheduled to be held in April and May. The end-semester exams, including special examinations for students who have exhausted the maximum period of study, will be rescheduled for the affiliated institutions in view of the lockdown.

In a release here, the varsity’s Controller of Examinations said, ‘the revised time-table for the said examinations of April/May 2020 will be published afresh after the lockdown.’