Fatal Friday: India’s Covid toll touches 437

New Delhi: The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 437, and the number of cases to 13,387 in the country today, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 11,201, as many as 1,748 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of positive cases includes 76 foreign nationals.

Seventeen deaths have been reported since Thursday evening: seven from Maharashtra, six from Delhi, three from West Bengal and one from Tamilnadu.

Of the total 437 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 194 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh (53), Delhi (38), Gujarat (36) and Telengana (18).

Tamilnadu has reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has 14 deaths. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each. West Bengal has registered ten fatalities. Four persons have lost lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths.

Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry’s latest data. However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Thursday evening showed at least 444 deaths.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different States, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the Ministry’s data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 3,205, followed by Delhi at 1,640 and Tamilnadu at 1,267. Covid-19 cases have gone up to 1,131 in Rajasthan, followed by 1,120 in Madhya Pradesh, 930 in Gujarat and 805 in Uttar Pradesh. Telengana has 700 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 534 and Kerala at 395.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 315 in Karanataka, 314 in Jammu and Kashmir, 255 in West Bengal, 205 in Haryana and 186 in Punjab. Bihar has reported 80 cases and Odisha 60. Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh and Assam have registered 35 cases each.

Chhattisgarh have registered 33 cases, Jharkhand 28, Chandigarh 21 and Ladakh 18. Eleven cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meghalaya, Goa and Puducherry have reported seven Covid-19 infections each.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each. ‘State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation,’ the Ministry said on its website. The website also mentions that a Covid-19 patient from Nagaland has been shifted to Assam.