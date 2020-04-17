How the 24,000 rapid test kits were brought by TN and how will they be used

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Government on Friday received the first consignment of 24,000 Rapid Test Kits to check people in containment zones, barricaded after positive cases were reported, were exposed to coronavirus.

The Rapid test kits would held in getting the results in 30 minutes and would be useful in subjecting a large number of people for tests to ascertain whether they were exposed to virus.

As part of the four lakh kits order placed by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), the first batch of 24,000 kits arrived today and theTNMSC would issue the protocal for their use in the community.

The kits would be put to use for testing the people in a day or two, official sources said.

Apart from the orders placed by the TNMSC, the Centre, which had received five lakh antibody-based testing kits from China, was expected to give Tamilnadu its due share from it very soon as the state has so far tested 1,267 patients positive for corona, besides 15 deaths.

But the encouraging sign was that a total of 180 patients have vbeen discharged after treatment and this numbers crossed 200 with more than 30 of them discharged from the Omanthurar Multi Super Speciality hospital here today.