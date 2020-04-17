TN CM says important announcement will be made Monday

Salem: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today held a review meeting at the Salem District Collector Office today.

Senior officials were present during the meeting during which the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the home district of the CM were discussed. It may be noted that this is the first time that Palaniswami has left Chennai after the lockdown was announced.

Speaking to the media, he said that steps are being taken to bring coronavirus cases under control. He said officials should not pose any hindrance to farmers when they go out to sell their products.

Stating that seven out of the 27 affected persons in Salem have returned home after recovery, he said nine hotspos have been identified where measures will be intensified.

He said that on Monday, the government will announce about the industries that can function from 20 April. Hitting out at DMK president M K Stalin, he said the Opposition leader was doing politics even in this tough situation, which is very bad.

He also said the State has sought more testing kits from the Centre. “Steps are being taken to procure 1.25 lakh rapid testing kits and 24,000 have arrived in the first phase”.