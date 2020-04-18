Corona makes Chennai clean as garbage generation goes down

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation has recorded a slump in the amount of waste collected from the city bins. The decrease in garbage turn out is attributed to the lock down which began on 24 March.

In the following days, the garbage collected by sanitary workers reduced gradually. The civic body had asked people to take care of their green waste as there were fewer sanitary workers on field.

It is said that the amount of garbage has reduced by an average of 1478 metric tonnes (MT). Usually, the city’s average waste collection is 5100 MT, of which 600 MT is wet waste. Huge difference in waste collected can be seen, as in the last 15 days, 3622 tonnes were collected.

It is said that the waste turnout has significantly reduced as the hotels and other commercial establishments are shut.