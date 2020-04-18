Kamal lashes out at Centre again

Chennai: Days after he alleged Prime Minister Modi has announced lockdown without taking into consideration plight of people below poverty line, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan today came down heavily on him for allowing foreign vessels to fish in Indian waters. Chennai: Days after he alleged Prime Minister Modi has announced lockdown without taking into consideration plight of people below poverty line, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan today came down heavily on him for allowing foreign vessels to fish in Indian waters.

In a tweet, Kamal said, “When local fishermen have been asked to stay away from waters for 60 days following ban on fishing to facilitate their reproduction, it is unfair to allow multinational vessels to fish in our waters during the same time.”