Tamilnadu’s first rapid test conducted in Salem

Chennai: Following the arrival of rapid test kits in Tamilnadu Friday, the State’s first test using the kits was done in Salem, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s home district, today.

According to sources, 18 persons were tested for coronavirus at Salem government hospital and all of them showed negative. “The results were declared in around 30 minutes and they were accurate,” sources said.

Twelve thousand more rapid test kits reached Chennai today. According to sources, the kits from the Central government reached the city airport and they will be dispatched to various parts of Tamilnadu.

With this, Tamilnadu has now received 36,000 rapid test kits, as the first consignment of 24,000 kits reached the State on Friday.

