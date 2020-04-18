Top cop dies of corona, first Covid-19 death in India’s police force

Chandigarh: An Assistant Commissioner of police, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ludhiana, died today.

‘Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVID-19. Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana,’ Ludhiana district public relations office tweeted.

ACP Anil Kohli had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. He is said to be the first police officer in India to die of corona.

On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer.