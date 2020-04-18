TV channels & OTT platforms thrive in lockdown period

Chennai: The lockdown following coronavirus outbreak across the nation has put film industry in a spot of bother. Tamil cinema which boasts of 200 and odd releases every year is staring at an uncertain future.

With no shootings and theaters shut, Kollywood has reportedly lost over Rs 300 crore so far. And it is just the tip of ice-berg, say trade experts.

Over 50-odd movies were eyeing the April-May vacation time to hit screens. Sadly, corona has altered their plans.

In such a scenario, the OTT platforms and various Tamil satellite channels have come to the rescue of movie-lovers.

They are glued to their mobile phones or television sets for entertainment, says Sundar, a trade analyst.

Today small has become big. It’s the case of David outwitting giant Goliath. With no cinema halls, films and movie-based contents are order of the day in TV channels, he adds.

And the monotonous mega serials are out of the picture, for there are no shootings following lockdown. The prime time slots are taken over by movies, says Sundaram.

Not to forget OTT platforms spending fat money to promote their presence in a big way today.

With no sign of theatres being reopened anywhere in the world in near future, it would mean television channels and the OTT players evince keen interest in buying the movies in bulk?

When asked, a prominent producer in Tamil cinema, says, ‘I am not sure whether there would be a hike in number of movies being brought by them. The various television channels are repeatedly airing movies bought by them until recently. Also, OTT platforms are an added source of income for us and it is no alternate to theatrical or even satellite’.

On condition of anonymity, a producer, says, ‘This situation would give television channels an upper hand and they would indulge in huge bargain. Already only a very few are evincing interest in buying satellite rights of new films’.

Asked about digital releases, he says, ‘The money we get from them is very less compared to our budget for a movie. It cannot be seen as an alternate source of generating revenue’.

An industry insider says, ‘Already we have number of censored films waiting to hit screens. A long queue indeed. Now, add to that the various problems of Kollywood post corona outbreak. As social distancing and self-isolation become the new norm, can a business built around a community experience survive?’.

May be it’s time for satellite channels to show their compassion to their big brother. They thrived on the latter. And when it is in trouble, they can bail out film industry by buying films. It is a demand and supply situation. But unfortunately they just lay their hands on movies starring biggies or prominent artistes’.

‘May be the Tamil Film Producers Council can seriously consider getting small and medium budget producers an avenue to screen their movies in cable TV channels to make some money’.