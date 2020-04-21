Act with humanity, physicians are Gods: Palaniswami

Chennai: Expressing disappointment over the protests against the burial of doctors and others who died due to coronavirus, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said those who are striving hard to save lives are equal to God.

In a tweet, he said, “Doctors and health staff need not worry. I consider you equal to God.” He also said he was pained to know about the protests.

“I request everyone to respect their sacrifice and to act with humanity,” he said. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam too has made a similar request.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan today said action will be taken under Goondas Act against those who protest the burial of people died of coronavirus.

His warning has come at a time when the last rites of a couple of doctors, who died after getting affected by Covid-19, faced protests at Ambattur and Anna Nagar in the city.

Following this, announcing formation of a committee to give decent burial to doctors, succumbing to coronavirus while treating patients, Tamilnadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar condemned the protests against the burial of a city-based neurosurgeon, who tested positive and died at a private hospital last night and said 20 people were arrested in this connection.