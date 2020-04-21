Care during corona: Cops above 55 need not come to duty in Chennai

Chennai: Days after a Sub-Inspector (SI) was tested positive for Coronavirus, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan today issued a set of advisories for for the force to follow.

The 55-year-old SI of Esplanade police station is undergoing treatment for the infection, while the police station is shut down.

A resident of St. Thomas Mount police quarters, the SI was on patrol duty near the Parry’s Corner, after which he fell sick. The incident has reportedly left the police department shocked.

Now, Viswanathan has asked those above the age of 55 not to come for work. He has asked his sub-ordinates not to call them for work as well.

Apart from compulsorily wearing gloves and masks, he has asked police personnel to wash their hands regularly and practise social distancing when in public places and while interacting with members of public.

Viswanathan has instructed that chairs and benches in police stations to be arranged as per social distancing guidelines.

All city police stations have been ordered to be cleaned and sanitised as well. Until the lockdown is lifted, he has asked police personnel to eat home-cooked food and avoid eating out.

All those on duty, including those in Armed Forces and City Crime Branch, have been asked to keep higher officials informed about their health conditions and concerns, if any.