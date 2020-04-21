Father, 2 daughters dies in wall collapse near Tambaram

Chennai: A father and his two daughters were killed in a wall collapse at Peerkankaranai near Tambaram in Chennai.

Sources said the deceased were identified as Rajangam (64) a painter, and his daughters Kala (43), who came to her father’s house to meet her daughter and could not return home due to lockdown, and Sumitra (32).

The trio were sleeping outside their house in an open area adjacent to a huge compound wall, when the tragedy occurred late last night.

The victims were sitting in a cot and chatting when the dilapidated wall collapsed and fell on them.

All the three were trapped under the debris and acting on information police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted them to Chromepet Government hospital, but Rajangam died on the way, while Kala and

Sumithra died this morning.

Kala, who was married and residing in Telangana, had come to her father’s house where her daughter was staying and pursuing her studies.

Since Kala could not return home due to unavailability of transport services due to coronavirus lockdown, she chose to stay put with her father, when the tragedy occurred.

Her sister Sumithra was not married a she was mentally deranged. A pall of gloom descended on the locality following the death of three members of a family and Peerankankaranai police have registered a case and are investigating.