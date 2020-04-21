Tamilnadu reports 76 more coronavirus cases & 1 death

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 76 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of affected persons in the State to 1596. With the death of one more person, the Covid-19 toll in Tamilnadu has touched 18.

According to the statistics released by the government, while a total number of 53,045 persons have been tested so far, 635 patients have recovered till date. The recovery rate is 40 per cent in the State, the government said.

It added that 940 persons are being treated at various hospitals in the State at present. Today alone, 178 have recovered and returned homes after they were discharged from hospitals.