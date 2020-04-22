10 more journos, 1 cop test positive for coronavirus in Chennai

Chennai: A day after 26 journalists confirmed positive for coronavirus, 10 more mediapersons were found to have Covid-19 infection today, according to sources.

Also, a policeman attached to Egmore Railway Police division too has tested positive for coronavirus. Out of the 10 journalists who were confirmed with coronavirus today, six were said to be employees of a television channel.

On Tuesday, it was said that the 26 employees of a TV channel, their family members and other contacts have been quarantined, while the operations of the channel were suspended.

This has come at a time when many journalists in Mumbai are suffering from coronavirus. After two journalists were tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, the Tamilnadu government has been conducting special testing camps for mediapersons across Tamilnadu.