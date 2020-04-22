Actor Vijay donates Rs 1.30 crore to corona relief works

Chennai: Actor Vijay today announced donating Rs 1.30 crore for coronavirus relief measures.

The actor said he would donate Rs 25 lakh to the PM Cares Fund, Rs 50 lakh to Tamilnadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, Rs 10 lakh to Kerala CM’s fund, Rs five lakh each to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry governments and Rs 25 lakh to FEFSI

Besides this, an amount is distributed to the fan clubs in order to directly help the affected people, sources close to him said.