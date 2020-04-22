Corona: More recoveries in TN and other parts of India send positive signal

Chennai: At a time when the whole country is in a mood of somber due to the spread of coronavirus and lockdown, there seems to be a ray of hope.

For, percentage of recovered cases at the national level has reached 20 per cent and is going up constantly as more people are getting cured and discharged.

And, as far as Tamilnadu is concerned, the recovery percentage is a very healthy. “Around 40 per cent people have recovered and number of persons cured or discharged is more than that of active cases,” sources say.

On Tuesday alone, 178 more persons were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu, taking the numbers to a whopping 635.

Giving more details, officials said, “a total of 178 people were discharged on Tuesday–the highest on a single day that included 51 from three hospitals in Chennai, 48 in Karur, 31 in Coimbatore, 20 in Vellore, 13 in Chengalpet, eight in Madurai, six in Trichy and one in Tirunelveli.”

As the numbers of returned home after treatment went up to 635. they worked out to about 40 per cent. “This is a healthy sign. We are moving towards recovery and even the new cases are from the containment zones only. A major milestone will be achieved soon,” said a senior Health department official.