No press meet by Tamilnadu Health department

Chennai: The daily evening media briefing by the Tamilnadu Health department will not take place today, sources said. Instead, the government will issue a statement on the coronavirus status to media houses.

According to sources, this decision has been taken in view of journalists getting affected by Covid-19 and requests from various quarters to not hold press meets till the situation comes under control.

A day after 26 journalists confirmed positive for coronavirus, 10 more mediapersons were found to have Covid-19 infection today, according to sources.

Also, a policeman attached to Egmore Railway Police division too has tested positive for coronavirus. Out of the 10 journalists who were confirmed with coronavirus today, six were said to be employees of a television channel.

On Tuesday, it was said that the 26 employees of a TV channel, their family members and other contacts have been quarantined, while the operations of the channel were suspended.