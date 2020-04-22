Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes Covid-19 test

Chennai: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for COVID-19 after his meeting with Edhi Foundation’s Chairman Faisal Edhi, who has tested positive of coronavirus, reports from Islamabad said.

“Imran Khan had met with Faisal Edhi a few days ago when he handed over a donation cheque to PM Khan at the Prime Minister’s residence in Islamabad,” they said.

Later, Faisal tested positive for coronavirus and he was put on home quarantine at his residence in Islamabad. Now, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been tested to check if he has contacted the virus due to local transmission, added the reports.

Doctors from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital collected samples of Imran Khan, results of which are still awaited.