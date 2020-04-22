Rs 50 lakh & govt job to family of those involved in corona work

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that the Tamilnadu government will give R 50 lakh as financial aid to the families of its employees who died during coronavirus prevention or combat work.

In a statement here, he said that government job would also be provided to one person in their family. The Chief Minister also said steps are being taken to bury the bodies of those who died of Covid-19, including doctors and personnel of other departments.

Expressing disappointment over the protests against the burial of doctors and others who died due to coronavirus, Palaniswami on Tuesday said those who are striving hard to save lives are equal to God.

In a tweet, he said, “Doctors and health staff need not worry. I consider you equal to God.” He also said he was pained to know about the protests. “I request everyone to respect their sacrifice and to act with humanity,” he said. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam too has made a similar request.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan said action will be taken under Goondas Act against those who protest the burial of people died of coronavirus.