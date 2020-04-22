TN reports 33 new coronavirus cases, total at 1,629

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 33 fresh cases of coronavirus affected persons. With this, the number of Covid-19 patients in the State has touched 1,629. There was no death in Tamilnadu because of corona today.

According to the figures released by the State government this evening, a total number of 59,023 persons have been tested so far and 662 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today had a video conference with doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Coimbatore Government Hospital and assured them all support. He also interacted with coronavirus patients.

He also said that the Tamilnadu government will give R 50 lakh as financial aid to the families of its employees who died during coronavirus prevention or combat work.

In a statement here, he said that government job would also be provided to one person in their family. The Chief Minister also said steps are being taken to bury the bodies of those who died of Covid-19, including doctors and personnel of other departments.