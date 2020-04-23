All Amma Unavagams in Chennai to provide free food till lockdown ends

Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Prakash today said all Amma Unavagams in the city would provide free food to people till the end of lockdown.

His announcement has come at a time when DMK president M K Stalin and other opposition leaders criticised the move of the ruling AIADMK leaders to provide free food to the needy at Amma canteens.

Following this, the AIADMK office-bearers donated money to the civic bodies across the State to provide free food at the eaterie, which otherwise served idly at Re 1 and rice items at Rs 5 to the public.

Recently, Salem Corporation had announced that one egg would be served free along with the lunch served at the 11 eateries in its limit. It is said that the decision was taken to increase immunity power of those who are dependant on Amma Unavagams during Coronavirus times.

It may be noted that Amma Unavagams in various parts of the State have been serving food for free ever since the lockdown was announced.