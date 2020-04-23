Anderson in England is really challenging: Rahane

Mumbai: With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons have taken to social media to interacts with fans and followers and India’s Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane did just the same as he interacted with his colleagues at Indian Oil on an Instagram chat session.

Commenting on a bowler who he has found really difficult to face, Rahane said: Talking about one particular bowler — James Anderson in England is really challenging. He knows the conditions well. He (Anderson) is the one.

While it was an unforeseen break, Rahane said he is looking to make the most of it by staying indoors and spending time with family.

‘First of all, definitely this is a sad thing, which is happening. But, looking at the positive side, I’m getting time to spend with my daughter and family. My daughter is six-and-a-half months old, I’m lucky to be with her,’ he said.

Rahane also spoke about the need to remain mentally and physically fit even though the lockdown has forced people to stay indoors.

(At) this point of time, it is important to be positive mentally. Mentally, I’m visualising my cricketing stuff, batting. As an international athlete, cricketer, it is important to be mentally fit, he said.