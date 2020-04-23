Anna Salai closed

Chennai: Traffic restrictions have been enforced at Anna Salai to prevent the movement of public as part of the officials’ effort to check the spread of coronavirus.

The stretch from Gemini flyover to Walajah Road signal has been completely sealed. “No vehicles can use this stretch. Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates this,” officials said.

Sources further said, the action was taken after more number of people were seen roaming outside and using this stretch. It may be noted that several key stretches in the city limit have already been sealed.