Now, govt school students and parents in TN can access study materials online

Chennai: The Tamilnadu School Education Department has opened an online portal to enable students to learn at home during the lockdown.

The portal will have study resource material from classes 1 to 12. Parents and students can access it on https://e-learn.tnschools. giv.in/welcome.

The education department has asked all students to make use of the facility. The subjects are available in both Tamil and English.

The website hosts chapter-wise video lessons, explainers, songs and activities, a report said.

It is learnt that the resource was initially made accessible only to the teachers. The department is working on including more exercises such as quizzes and worksheets.

P K Illamaran, president of Tamilnadu Teachers Association, said it was a good initiative and students could prepare at home using the materials. He also said that it would be good if admissions for June could also be made online. It would help the schools and teachers.