Over 2.85 lakh persons arrested, 2.39 lakh vehicles seized in TN

Chennai: The State police are not putting a stop on taking violators to task during the ongoing lockdown period. According to statistics provided by the DGP’s office today, as many as 2,68,537 violations were recorded by the police.

This is mainly against persons stepping out unnecessarily. FIRs have been filed against them. Nearly 2,85,150 were arrested and around 2,39,770 vehicles were seized by the police. The confiscated vehicles are being returned to the owners in a systematic manner after a few days.

A fine amount of Rs 2,68,30,954 has been collected by the police so far.