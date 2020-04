Chennai: Scattered rains are predicted for parts of Tamilnadu n the next 48 hours due to the ongoing heatwave. Chennai: Scattered rains are predicted for parts of Tamilnadu n the next 48 hours due to the ongoing heatwave.

From 25 April, light to moderate rains are predicted due to the seasonal heatwave.

According to Meteorological department, a few districts, mainly interior places, in Tamilnadu are expected to receive rains.

Chennai too has chances for a downpour, which, if occurs, will be a relief from the dry weather.