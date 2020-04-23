TN’s new strategy against corona, launches ‘Arogyam’ scheme

Chennai: Turning to indigenous medicine as part of its efforts to check the spread of coronavirus, Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today launched Aarogyam scheme by distributing Kapasura Kudineer.

However, the scheme comes with a rider that this Kudineer is not a medicine for Corona infection but given to boost immunity.

The Chief Minister today said the work of doctors and healthcare staff against coronavirus is great. ‘My sincere thanks to doctors who work round the clock. The government will offer them complete support,’ he added.