Why Amma Unavagams decided to provide free food

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation, which runs over 400 Amma Canteens in the city, today announced free food to people at all its eateries till the lockdown ends.

Days after the food items were made free for people in the Western cities of Coimbatore and Salem, the GCC in its twitter handle said under Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s ‘order and guidance’ all Amma canteens in its jurisdiction will provide free food thrice a day till the lockdown ends.

Local Administration Minister S P Velumani tweeted that the Chennai corporation with the largest number of canteens in the city has made food free in all its 407 canteens until end of COVID-19 curfew.

“Under Hon’ble CM’s guidance, our govt strives to best serve the needy alwys,!” he said.

Recently, Velumani had said the AIADMK district party unit will bear the expenditure of providing food at all the 15 Amma canteens in Coimbatore.

On 19 April, Palaniswami announced free food at all Amma canteens in Salem district, his native place,and said that the AIADMK’s local units will provide food. However, the main opposition DMK and Congress opposed this. Following this, it has been decided that AIADMK office-bearers will bear the cost and the civic bodies will run the eateries as usual. The money will be paid to the respective bank accounts.