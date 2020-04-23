With 54 new cases and 2 more deaths, TN’s corona count stand at 1,683

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 54 new coronavirus cases and two deaths due to Covid -19. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the State stands at 1,683.

The death toll stands at 20. While 65,977 persons have been tested so far, 752 have recovered from the illness and returned home, according to figures released by the State government this evening.

Today alone, a whopping number of 90 persons have recovered, showing some positive sign. Meanwhile, with the ongoing lockdown, which is in place for the past one month to check the spread of coronavirus, bringing industrial activities to a grinding halt, it looks like the Tamilnadu government is planning to boost the economy by allowing certain sectors to function with restrictions.

Today, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had a video conference with top business leaders of the State, including TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan, Murugappa chief Vellaiyan and Council for Leather Exports chairman P R Aqeel Ahmed among others, to discuss allowing industries to function in a phased manner, based on the guidelines issued by the Central government.