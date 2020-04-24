72 new cases of Coronavirus in TN, 52 in Chennai alone

Chennai: A shocker was in store for Chennaiites when the Tamilnadu government made today’s coronavirus figures public this evening.

For, out of the 72 Covid-19 cases reported from across the State today, a whopping 52 were from Chennai alone.

This has come on a day when the State government tightened lockdown rules and announced total curfew in the city and other important places from 26 to 29 April.

As on today, the government said the total number of cases in the state is 1755 and number of active cases is 864.

Whole 114 patients were discharged today, the number of total recoveries so far stands at 866.

There were two new Covid-19 deaths today, taking the total toll to 22. Chennai has the maximum number of cases in the state (452), followed by Coimbatore (141).