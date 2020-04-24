Chennai engineering students develop nursing robot

Chennai: A group of electrical engineering students and faculty from AVIT (Aarupadai Veedu Institute of Technology) Chennai, Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation along with duo entrepreneurs Premnath and Subramanian have developed a robot called V2 Buddy at the “Ganesan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre”.

According to a press release, this helps to reduce contact between frontline healthcare nursing staff and Covid-19 patients.

The robot can assist nursing interface by checking the body temperature level of Covid-19 patients, dispensing sanitizing hand rub, delivering medicines and food, enable the nursing staff to interact with patients remotely through video and audio interface from their nursing stations. This helps to minimise the nursing staff from getting exposed to infection.

“This sophisticated nursing robot can be controlled remotely through an app installed on a smartphone by the nursing staff. A voice enabled nursing call facility is also made available through which the patients in isolation can speak to staff.”