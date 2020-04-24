Chennai police launches short film ‘Corona awareness anthem’

Chennai: The Greater Chennai City Police has launched a short film — Corona Awareness Anthem — to create mass awareness among the people on Covid-19.

The short film was unveiled by Chennai City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan. The team comprising of H Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime against Women and Children, C Sathya, (music director), Priya Hemesh and Malvika Rajesh (singers), Insamam Ul Haq (lyricist), burnt their midnight oil in successful creation of the film.

This awareness anthem short film (https://youtu.be/EEkEPOdyorY) has been dedicated to all the police forces, particularly women personnel of the Greater Chennai Police who were extending their support day and night to protect the people of the city, leaving behind their families and loved ones which has evoked good response.

The Greater Chennai Police has waged war to combat and to contain against the pandemic contagion Covid-19 which was appalling and despicable in nature.

The all police personnel across all rank and file were actively taking ordeals and hardships in protecting the general public from the deadly and virus.

The AWPS personnel in Greater Chennai Police were also participating in the noble assignments of thwarting the horrific virus infection and in this regard to create mass awareness among general public regarding Covid-19.

As part of recognising their ordeals and hardships, the short film in the name of ‘Corona Awareness Anthem’ was unveiled by the Commissioner.

Recently, Viswanathan asked those above the age of 55 not to come for work. He has directed his sub-ordinates not to call them for work as well.

Apart from compulsorily wearing gloves and masks, he has asked police personnel to wash their hands regularly and practise social distancing when in public places and while interacting with members of public.

Viswanathan has instructed that chairs and benches in police stations to be arranged as per social distancing guidelines.

All city police stations have been ordered to be cleaned and sanitised as well. Until the lockdown is lifted, he has asked police personnel to eat home-cooked food and avoid eating out.

All those on duty, including those in Armed Forces and City Crime Branch, have been asked to keep higher officials informed about their health conditions and concerns, if any.