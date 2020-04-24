Corona: Royapuram on top with 118; Ambattur & Manali last with 1 case

Chennai: Other zones of Greater Chennai Corporation are nowhere when compared to Royapuram, when it comes to the number of coronavirus victims.

The north Chennai locality occupies the unbeatable numero uno position with 118 positive cases.

As per figures released by the civic body today, Tondiar pet emerges second with 56 positive cases and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar comes third with 49 affected persons. All the top three areas are in north Chennai.

While Teynampet (45), Kodambakkam (36) and Anna Nagar (35) stand in fourth, fifth and sixth places, Ambattur and Manali occupy the last place in the list of 15 zones of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Both the localities have just one case each. This too was reported in the last couple of days, it is to be noted.