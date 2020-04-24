Coronavirus recovery: 90 people discharged in TN in 1 day

Chennai: While the 54 new coronavirus cases in Tamilnadu on Thursday was a shocker to many, there was something to cheer about too. For, a total of 90 people, including 29 from IRT Perunthurai in Erode, 27 in Coimbatore and 20 in Tirunelveli, were discharged on Thursday.

With this, those returned home after treatment went up to 752 which was 44.68 per cent of the total positive cases reported in the State. Meanwhile, Dharmapuri district reported the first case, with one person testing positive.

With this corona cases have been reported in 37 of the 38 districts in the State–Krishnagiri being the sole exception, where no case was reported till date.

Of the 54 fresh cases, Chennai reported a maximum of 27 cases, followed by Salem (5), Namakkal (4), Dindugul, Virudhunagar (3 each), Madurai (2), Dharmapuri, Chengalpattu, Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Tiruvarur and Villupuram (one each).

Chennai continued to remain on the top of the chart with 400 cases, followed by Coimbatore (134), Tiruppur (110), Dindigul (80), Erode (70), Tirunelveli (63), Chengalpattu (57), Thanjavur and Namakkal (55 each), Madurai (52),

Trichy (51) and Tiruvallur (50).