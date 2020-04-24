Facilitate travel of migrant workers: Chidambaram to govt

Chennai: Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today asked the government to facilitate the travel of migrant workers to their hometowns under strict conditions of health and safety.

In a series of tweets, he cautioned the government that the desire of the people to be among their own could not be “suppressed for long in the name of a lockdown”.

He said,”The overwhelming mood and desire among migrant persons (and their families) is that, after 3 May , they should be allowed to go back to their home states/villages.”

Chidambaram added: “The desire to go back to their home states, to join their families, and to be among their own language-speaking people is an overpowering desire that cannot be suppressed for too long in the name of a lockdown.”