Madurai back to square one as QR system fails

Chennai: As the plan to implement QR code method to minimise the movement of people on roads failed, the Madurai police today returned to the existing system of manual monitoring.

As per the plan, an app-based QR code system was to be implemented from today to prevent people from hitting the roads unnecessarily during the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

However, the police and district administration found it difficult to issue passes with QR codes to people. As large number of people thronged the Madurai collectorate throwing caution to wind, officials were in for shock and decided to go back to the old system, sources said. However, some sources said the system will be impemented in a few days with thorough plan.

The very purpose of Madurai district administration and police deciding to take the QR code route to ensure less crowds on roads and social distancing was defeated, when people gathered there in large numbers. Many of them were not wearing masks too.

Madurai City Police had launched a mobile application to automatically read registration numbers of vehicle and identify those with passes and those vehicles moving without any authorisation with a click of camera on their mobile phones.

The application, developed by a team of software professionals affiliated to Vickram College of Engineering, was under trial since Wednesday and was to use from today.

Police officials in all ranks and also Special Sub-Inspectors of Police and Head Constables who are involved in vehicle check would have the app on their mobile phones.

Commissioner of Police S Davidson Devasirvatham said, ‘With the photograph of the vehicle taken using the mobile phone camera, the app will read its number plate and store it in the data base. Any police officer using the app can track its movement.’