Nabard supported FPOs meets TN’s vegetable demand

Chennai: Padma Raghunathan, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Tamilnadu Regional Office, Chennai has congratulated the NABARD supported Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the State for rising up to the occasion in meeting the vegetable demand during the Covid-19 lockdown in Tamilnadu.

The FPOs of various districts have undertaken sales of vegetables fruits and pulses during the present lockdown.

Formation, registration, training of Directors and members and guiding the FPOs has been a priority activity undertaken by NABARD during the recent past, a press release said, adding: “Out of 274 FPOs promoted by NABARD in Tamilnadu, 260 are effectively engaged agri activities, Agro processing, aggregation and marketing of produce, dairy, poultry and fisheries activities etc., Ever since the announcement of lockdown in the State, the District Development Managers of NABARD stationed at various districts of Tamil Nadu have been sharing information with the Regional Office on FPOs taking up retail sale of vegetables and fruits, essential commodities etc.”