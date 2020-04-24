Ponmagal Vandhal to have digital release?

Following lockdown fearing corona outbreak, all theatres are shut and shootings are cancelled. Release schedules have been affected and craze for OTT platforms have increased.

With theatre closed, buzz is that many production houses have started to evince keen interest in selling their films to OTT platforms.

Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal would the first to release directly in OTT ( Amazon Prime). Sources say a formal announcement would be made soon.

Trade experts says say that it has opened a new revenue platform. Since it is out first in digital media, it would command more price’.

Pegged as a thriller, Jyothika is playing an advocate and she is rumoured to be playing a character on the run for revenge. The film also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Pandiarajan, R Parthiepan, Thiagarajan and Prathap Pothen in crucial roles.