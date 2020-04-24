Stalin, TTV slam arrest of journo in Coimbatore

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran today slammed the government for the arrest of the founder of a portal called SimpliCity, based on a complaint by an official of the Coimbatore Corporation.

Stalin said it is condemnable that Andrew Sam Raja Pandian was arrested during the current pandemic situation and urged the government to drop the ‘anti-democratic’ act. Dhinakaran too has made a similar demand.

Police arrested the founder of SimpliCity, a Coimbatore based online portal, for the alleged reporting about shortage of food for Postgraduates in the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and irregularities in the Public Distribution system.

Andrew Sam Raja Pandian was arrested based on a complaint filed by M. Sundararajan an Assistant Commissioner (Personal) with the city corporation.

He was arrested for offences under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a civil servant), 505 (i) (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.