TN CM calls for complete curfew in Chennai, Coimbatore & Madurai from 26 to 29 April to check corona

Chennai: With no signs of reduction in the number of coronavirus cases in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced that the lockdown will be strictly implemented in the metropolitan cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

Palaniswami said that the decision was taken after reviewing the situation of the coronavirus spread across the State and holding discussions with health experts.

‘Spreading of the disease has considerably reduced in the rural areas, however this is not the case in the urban sections,’ he said.

He further said complete lockdown will be imposed in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from 6 am on 26 April till 9 pm on 29 April.

‘Similarly, complete lockdown will be implemented in Salem and Tiruppur Corporations from 6 am on 26 April till 9 pm on 28 April,’ he added.

Palaniswami said that during this period only hospitals, labs and ambulances will be allowed to function.

‘Essential services staffs including Secretariat employees, sanitary workers, health officials, police, revenue department officials, TNEB staffs, Aavin abd PWD officials will be permitted to work,’ he said and also added that other Central government offices and banks will be operated with only 33 per cent staff.

‘Amma Unavagams, community kitchens and ATMs will be open as usual. Hotels will be permitted to deliver only parcels. Volunteers helping orphanages, oldage homes will be allowed,’ he said.

Palaniswami also said that markets such as Koyambedu will be allowed to function by following the existing rules strictly.

‘Only mobile shops will be allowed to function and all other shops that were earlier permitted will remain shut,’ he said and added that except the above mentioned services all other offices including Registrar offices will remain closed.

‘IT employees can continue to work from home. All other private companies will remain shut,’ he said.

The existing rules will be followed in other places except for the above mentioned ones. ‘These rules should be strictly followed and severe punishment will be given to those who violate this,’ he said.

Palaniswami added, ‘People should understand that coronavirus spreads easily from one person to other. Every individual should cooperate with the measures taken by the government to control the spread of the disease.’